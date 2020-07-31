In game concerts don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. They are just perfect for the current situation, as well as for anyone who can’t attend live music events for monetary or accessibility reasons. After the success of Diplo’s show today, next Friday Kenshi Yonezu comes to Fortnite’s Party Royale Main Stage.

“Japanese superstar singer and songwriter Kenshi Yonezu takes to the Main Stage this Friday in an incredible, one-of-a-kind video premiere event created exclusively for Party Royale.

Jump in as Kenshi takes you on a sonic journey through tracks hot off his new album “STRAY SHEEP” along with other favorite, megahit songs. Showtimes can be found below:

Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT

Friday, August 7, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT

Friday, August 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT

To celebrate Yonezu’s performance at Party Royale, any players that jump into Fortnite from Thursday, August 6 at 8 PM ET to Friday, August 7 at 8 PM ET will receive a free banner!

Kenshi was born in 1991, and started his career as a musician on the internet. He is also a skilled illustrator.

In 2009, Kenshi uploaded vocaloid songs under the alias “HACHI” on Japanese video sharing site, Niconico. In 2012, He began operating under his real name, Kenshi Yonezu. Not only does he make his own songs, he also creates and illustrates his own album cover art and is involved in his own music video production. He is widely renowned for having multiple talents as an artist and producer.

His most notable single “Lemon” set new chart records for two consecutive years.

The Recording Industry Association of Japan recognized Kenshi’s achievement at obtaining 3 million downloads in the fastest amount of time ever. “Lemon” still holds the record for the most views of a music video in Japan. As a producer, Kenshi also provided the music for Foorin’s “Paprika”, Masaki Suda’s “Machigai Sagashi”, Arashi’s “Kite” and more.”

This may be the most interested I’ve been in a Party Royale so far. I may take a break from hiding from other players at the edge of the bubble, and get my groove on this Friday.