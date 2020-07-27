Diplo Returns to Fortnite’s Party Royale Main Stage This Week

Diplo returns to the main stage of Fortnite’s Party Royale this Friday, July 31st.

The live show will begin at 2pm ET (that’s 7pm for UK folks), with a full rebroadcast on Monday, August 3rd. Though that one’s at 9pm ET, which makes it a rather unsociable 2am in the UK.

For those of you wanting a new look, if you play Fortnite any time between 8pm ET on Thursday, July 30th (that’s 1am on Friday, July 31st in the UK) and 8pm ET Saturday, August 1st (again, that’s 1am on the Sunday morning for you late night UK folks), you’ll receive the Afterparty Wrap. It’s “music-reactive” apparently.

Will you be attending the show?