New Inside Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition video launched

Square Enix has revealed a new featurette video, titled ‘Inside Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition’. It provides unrivaled access and insight into how Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition was pulled together. It also features commentary and amusing anecdotes from Producer Akitoshi Kawazu and Art Director and Character Designer Toshiyuki Itahana.

The ‘Inside Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition’ video focusses on the creation of the original game in 2003. This includes the inspirations and challenges the development team faced when creating the innovative and much-loved action-RPG classic. It’s perfect for whetting your appetite ahead of the release of FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition launching on August 27, 2020.

You can watch the video below:

When the remaster arrives, adventurers can embark on an enchanting fantasy adventure either solo or with friends via online multiplayer with cross-play functionality. You can also expect a host of new and updated features such as updated graphics, a newly-composed soundtrack, new high-difficulty dungeons, and a new Mimic mode feature.

Additionally, to find out more about the new features in the remastered edition, check out the trailer below:

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition launches on PS4, Switch and iOS on August 27, 2020.