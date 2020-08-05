0 comments

Pikmin 3 Deluxe coming to Nintendo Switch in October

In a surprising announcement via Nintendo UK’s official Twitter account, Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 30, with the ability to pre-order now.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes everything from the Wii U version, including all DLC. Not only that, but there are new features as well. Players will be able to enjoy the main story in two-player co-op, play through a brand new prologue starring Olimar and Louie, enhanced lock-on targeting, enemy balancing changes, multiple difficulties, optional hints and more. Finally, the Piklopedia will allow profile entries to be unlocked for each character, letting players find out their unique perspectives on each creature they encounter.

