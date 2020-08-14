Virgin Media customers to get timed exclusive Marvel’s Avengers skins

If you are a Virgin Media customer you will be able to get time exclusive Marvel’s Avengers skins for all six main characters. In addition, customers have early beta access this weekend starting today and finishing on Sunday 16.

The outfits, which are only available to Virgin Media customers in the UK, are inspired by developer Crystal Dynamics’ favourite comic book looks featuring Virgin Media’s recognisable red colour. The skins will be unique and won’t be able to be equipped by anyone but Virgin Media customers when the game launches on 4 September.

At launch Virgin Media customers will have ninety days to claim the exclusive outfits. The skins are as follows:

Hulk: Ascendancy Outfit

Black Widow: Lucent Shadow Outfit

Captain America: Burning Might Outfit

Iron Man: Jet Stream Armor Outfit

Ms. Marvel: Event Horizon Outfit

Thor: Light Breaker Outfit

Also included in the announcement is a tease that Virgin Media customers should keep an eye on social media and streaming platforms as there is expected to be more surprises and exclusive content to come.

Virgin Media has also announced a partnership with Arekkz Gaming squad to give their customers a run-down of what to expect in Marvel’s Avengers. The squad provides tips and inside knowledge on their own experience via their YouTube channel.

Cilesta Van Doorn, Director of Brand and Marketing at Virgin Media, said: “There is no better time to be a gamer, a fan of Marvel’s Avengers and, of course, a Virgin Media customer. Not only are we giving our customers incredibly stylish and exclusive skins, we are also giving them early beta access to assemble with friends online and play as their favourite Super Heroes.”

Karl Stewart, Head of Worldwide Strategic Partnerships for Square Enix, said: “We’re so excited to be partnering with Virgin Media across the entire Marvel’s Avengers campaign. We’re delighted to be able to offer Virgin Media customers the opportunity to jump in and experience what’s it’s like to be an Avenger ahead of the game’s official release on September 4th. As we close in on launch, we’re delighted to be coming together to offer their customers something unique and creative. These skins are all about taking things to another level.”

Accessing the Virgin Media beta

To access the beta, those interested will need to redeem the Virgin Media code via the Square Enix website. Here’s the

Visit virginmedia.com/beta

Fill in customer details on the registration form and click enter

You will receive an automated email with a unique beta code

Visit playavengers.com/redeem

Log in using your Square Enix Members account. If you do not have a Square Enix Members account, you can create one from this page

Enter your pre-order code in the box provided

Select your preferred platform

Click on Submit

You will then be redirected to the confirmation page. If the Beta Code is available, it will be displayed on the page, and you will receive it via email too. If your code is not available yet, you will receive an email containing your code when it is ready, and it will be available on the website

Marvel’s Avengers is due for release on 4 September on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.