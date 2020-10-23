Heavyweight legend Brock Lesnar to join roster in UFC 4

Heavyweight Legend Brock Lesnar is to join the roster in EA SPORTS UFC 4.

Lesnar is the latest addition to the virtual-Octagon and is included in the latest update for EA SPORTS UFC 4. He will be joining fellow fighters Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov, along with some brand new vanity items included in time for Halloween.

The new Halloween items will arrive on October 22 and last until the 29th. The vanity items include a Skeleton vanity set, Skulls and Roses shorts and more. The two drops will bring more than forty new cosmetic items to the game for players.

For players wanting to get their hands on Brock Lesnar in UFC 4, all they need to do is log into the game before Friday, October 30. Additionally, from October 22, EA SPORTS UFC4 will open the Octagon to all players with Free Play Days running up until Sunday, October 25 at 11:59 PST.

EA SPORT UFC 4 launched on August 14 2020, and it available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.