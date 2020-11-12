How to find your game playtime on PS5

One of the most requested features back on the PS4 was the ability to see the playtime of each of your games, and thankfully with the launch of PS5, Sony has answered the call. Not only will you be able to see the playtime of PS5 games, but also your historic playtime of games you played on your PS4 too, as long as they were under your account. It’s relatively straightforward to find, but given it’s a new feature for PS5, we’ve put together a handy step-by-step guide to help you find your game playtime on PS5.

Log in to your PSN account On the main hub screen, you’ll want to go to your Profile by clicking on your avatar. You can access this either at the top of the screen or at the bottom. This will then bring up a menu, and you’ll want to select Profile again. Scroll right one, to get to Games

From here you’ll find a list of all the games you’ve played with various details about them, including your playtime. You can then scroll down all of the games that you have played to find out information about them. As well as playtime, you can also view the last time you played a certain game as well as your trophy progress. Given that older, PS4 games have been tracked, it’s clear that sony were tracking your playtime long before the PS5.

If you want to see this step-by-step guide on how to view your playtime on PS5 in video form, then click below: