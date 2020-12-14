Nintendo Indie World Showcase to air December 15

Nintendo has announced the date and time for the Indie World Showcase. The showcase which will features roughly fifteen minutes of updates and new announcements on the indie titles players can expect to arrive on the Nintendo Switch will start at 18:00 CET on December 15.

The link to the live stream is here. And more information on the library of indie titles available on Nintendo Switch can be found at the Indie World Hub on the official Nintendo website. Featured games include the likes of Risk of Rain 2, Subnautica, Slay the Spire and many, many more.