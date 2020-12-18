At the game awards we were told that the Final Fantasy 7 baddie himself was coming to Smash, but ahead of the official December 23rd release Sephiroth can now be unlocked in Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

“Sephiroth, the iconic villain from the FINAL FANTASY VII series, is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable fighter on 23rd December. Sephiroth is part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC, which also includes DLC fighters Min-Min from ARMS and Steve & Alex from Minecraft, along with three yet-to-be-announced fighters. Sephiroth joins Cloud as the second character from FINAL FANTASY VII available as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In a livestreamed video presentation, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed more info about the new fighter.

This included:

Limited-time event: Sephiroth Challenge: Mr Sakurai revealed the Sephiroth Challenge, a special limited-time event where players can battle against Sephiroth as a boss between now and until December 23rd, 02:00 CET. Players who own either the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 or Challenger Pack 8: Sephiroth, and can beat the challenge, will be able to unlock Sephiroth and his new stage Northern Cave before 23rd December.

New stage, music and more: Challenger Pack 8: Sephiroth also includes the Northern Cave stage, a Classic Mode route, and nine music tracks from the FINAL FANTASY series.

Mii Fighter costumes: On 23rd December, costumes for the in-game Mii Fighters inspired by the FINAL FANTASY series are being released, including outfits based on classic characters Aerith, Tifa and Barret, as well as a Chocobo hat and an outfit inspired by Geno from Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars”

The idea that Cloud and Sephiroth are both in Smash is still hard to believe, but I’m so glad to see them both there. Super Smash Bros Ultimate continues to get new characters, and become one of the greatest fighting game packages in history.