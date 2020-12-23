Super Meat Boy Forever | First Impressions video

Adam Cook and Chris Hyde take a look at a new Super Meat Boy game, in Super Meat Boy Forever. Yes, it’s still difficult, full of blood and death, but this time Team Meat has made a runner game, requiring precision timed jumps, punches, and slides to make it to the end of each level.

Needless to say, Adam dies a lot but makes some solid progress in this 30 minutes worth of footage. Chris is there offering moral support and less than helpful advice. Take a look at the game below and let us know what you think, does this look like it’ll scratch that familiar Super Meat Boy itch for you?

Super Meat Boy Forever is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch.