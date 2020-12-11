Team Meat announces launch date for Super Meat Boy sequel

Team Meat has announced the launch date for the long awaited sequel to platforming Super Meat Boy.

Super Meat Boy Forever will launch on the Epic Games Store this month. It will cost $19.99, however there is currently a 10% pre-order discount running bringing the cost down to $17.99.

The sequel will move the Meat Boy saga forward, as Meat Boy and his partner Bandage Girl have had a baby called Nugget. Nugget has been kidnapped by the sinister stillborn psychopath, Dr. Fetus, and Meat Boy, Bandage Girl and some new characters in the Meat Boy Cinematic Universe set out to rescue the kidnapped child.

Since the last time Meat Boy was around he has been hitting the gym and he is now more agile than ever with an over-sized, “Battletoads-esque” right fist along with new slide and plummet manoeuvres.

Super Meat Boy Forever also has a new mechanic where playing through several times will have you not seeing the same level. Levels are randomly generated and each time the game is completed the option to replay the game appears and generates a whole new experience by presenting different levels with their own unique secret locations. Players can replay Super Meat Boy Forever from start to finish several times before ever seeing a duplicate level.

“Super Meat Boy was a massive success that changed my life forever and people had been clamoring for a sequel for ages,” said Team Meat co-founder and programmer Tommy Refenes. “But I didn’t just want to deliver more of the same and call it a day. Meat Boy deserved more than that. I wanted to rebuild Meat Boy from the ground up, in a way that would offer an entirely new experience that still hits all the same kinetic, addictive notes as its predecessor. I know Super Meat Boy Forever took forever to make but we’re confident that it was worth the wait.”

Super Meat Boy Forever will launch on December 23.