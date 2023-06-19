Edmund McMillen shows off new Mewgenics gameplay

First announced with a slightly different name in 2012 (it was Mew-Genics, then), Edmund McMillen has been working on (and off) Mewgenics for quite some time, but it seems he’s started to show off parts of the title via TikTok (which we saw via Reddit).

Replying to fans asking for some new footage of the game, McMillen released a three and a half minute video, explaining how you’ll breed cats in your house, who will have classes, stats, and abilities. He locks in his team and starts his adventure, and we get to see the turn based strategy gameplay, which you can check out below.

Elsewhere he has previously shown elemental effects, and a lot more.

According to the Steam Store page, Mewgenics is scheduled for a 2024 release date. Here’s the official description:

From the creator of The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy and The End is Nigh comes… Mewgenics! A game where you hoard, breed, train and set cats out on epic adventures through a sprawling world of complete chaos. Level up your team as you venture further and further from your home, collect unique items, defeat epic bosses, gain mutations and return home so you you can breed and further your bloodline, in this turn based legacy roguelike draft sim about cats!

As you can see from the trailer above, it really has been coming a long, long time. But these TikTok videos are a nice reminder it’s not been lost in the years, and it’s looking pretty damn good.

Elsewhere on his channel, McMillen says that a Binding of Isaac 2 will definitely happen at some point, too, which makes sense since it was hugely popular (selling over five million copies), but the main original game now is finished. Super Meat Boy hasn’t gone away, either, with Forever recently hitting other consoles, and a puzzle-based title coming soon as well in the form of Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine.