The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth gets new online update soon

Creator of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Edmund McMillen, has announced the game will be getting a free online update on November 18. To celebrate 10 years of release, McMillen took to X to make the announcement, providing a few details as to what players can expect when it releases in two weeks.

10 Years ago today The Binding of isaac Rebirth was released on steam! to celebrate we are putting the game and its dlcs on sale on steam !https://t.co/sO11m7jhKh as well as announcing that Isaac will be getting a FREE online update in 2 weeks! ( the 18th of nov. ) more info in… pic.twitter.com/T4DU5aYBw2 — 🜏 Edmund McMillen 🜏 (@edmundmcmillen) November 4, 2024

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth online update will include online co-op and more. Speaking further on X, McMillen said “Isaac online will feature a full online co-op mode ( with completion markers ) along side a considerable balance update that heavily focuses on buffing items you guys believe are lackluster/bad.”

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is the ultimate of remakes with an all-new highly efficient game engine (expect 60fps on most PCs), all-new hand-drawn pixel style artwork, highly polished visual effects, all-new soundtrack and audio by the the sexy Ridiculon duo Matthias Bossi + Jon Evans. Oh yeah, and hundreds upon hundreds of designs, redesigns and re-tuned enhancements by series creator, Edmund McMillen. Did we mention the poop?

He went on to say “for rebirth i had designed its new features in flash long before we even had the new art style locked down. Fun fact: the lost was originaly called “the witness””

It’s exciting to know that after ten years, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is still so loved, especially by its creator. If ever there’s a reason to return to one of the games that made people pay attention to the indie scene, it is a new online update. We’ll be playing when it comes out on November 18, and if you’ve never played it before, now is the perfect time to try it out. It currently has a 50% discount on Steam, meaning you can pick it up for a cool £5.49.