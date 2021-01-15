Figment 2: Creed Valley is coming to PC this year and has a free Prologue out now

Bedtime Digital Games has published today an official reveal trailer announcing that Figment 2: Creed Valley, sequel to Figment, will be released this year on PC via Steam. The announcement comes with the release of a free Prologue available later today on Steam, a first taste of the wonderfully bizarre and dreamlike world of Figment 2: Creed Valley.
You can check out the reveal trailer below:
A surreal and sometimes dark journey set to evocative songs and soundscapes, musical showdowns, and mind-bending puzzles await the player in the action-adventure game Figment2: Creed Valley.
Armed with a sword and their determination, players will play the mind’s Courage and journey through the bizarre world that is the human psyche, driving off nightmares from the likes of the angry Black Hog or the dancing Jester to restore peace to a shattered soul.
If you’re keen to know what to expect, check out the Figment 2: Creed Valley features list:
- Hone your sword: Hack, slash, and dodge in real-time action through the obstacles the nightmares send your way.
- Rack your brain: Unravel mind-bending puzzles paving the path to restore peace, make that crumbling mind whole again with your solving skills.
- Shift between 2 states: Open-minded? Closed-minded? Switch back and forth between the two perspectives to alter reality and matter.
- Epic musical showdowns: Fight glorious, rhythmic boss battles set to colourful songs and fend off existential dread!
- A surreal and stunning world: Explore beautiful hand-drawn environments inspired by the human’s psyche, halfway between Magritte and Disney.