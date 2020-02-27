Figment: Creed Valley Announced For Autumn Release

Bedtime Digital Games, developer of the fantastic Figment, has announced an encore chapter for its musical adventure.

Coming this Fall (correctly known as Autumn, here in the UK), Figment: Creed Valley is a standalone story set after the events of the original game. So, beware of mild Figment spoilers in the synopsis, which is coming after the trailer below. Fair warning.

After Dusty and Piper restored peace in The Mind, a new adversary has appeared to threaten the balance. Our heroes must travel to Creed Valley, the place where beliefs and ideals are formed, to face their “most menacing and theatrical” enemy.

A once peaceful voice of the subconscious has broken loose. Face new enemies as you make your way through enigmatic challenges and explore The Mind’s two fundamental states: Open-minded and Closed-minded. Switch between states and adapt to the shifting environment to move forward. As recent experiences have let chaos infiltrate the deepest confines of The Mind, you will have to make your way through mind-bending puzzles and musical boss fights to discover the root cause.

Players can expect a new adventure with new, singing nightmares to battle and two different versions of the same world, when Figment: Creed Valley arrives on Steam and “multiple platforms” this Autumn/Fall.