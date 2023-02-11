Figment 2: Creed Valley new trailer released ahead of March launch

Bedtime Digital Games has released a new trailer for Figment 2: Creed Valley, featuring a mix of 3D animation and new gameplay, thanks to Menhir FX, a 3D animation studio that’s worked on the likes of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

The first game was released way back in 2017, some five years ago, so we’re really looking forward to what the sequel can do. Here’s the trailer, below.

In Figment 2: Creed Valley, players will fight Nightmares in musical showdowns, with songs shining light as to why they’ve appeared in The Mind. Dodge and weave as bosses taunt you, using The Mind’s rhythm and its ever-changing opinions to restore the peace that once was. Explore The Mind’s two fundamental states: Open-minded and Closed-minded. Switch between them to discover the secrets of your environment and move forward. As you dive into the depth of the human psyche, you will have to use the states in battles synced to the soundtrack. Local co-op is available on all platforms: take control of Piper the bird, Dusty’s sidekick, as nobody should face their fears alone. The game will be launched localised in seventeen different languages.

“Menhir FX have allowed Figment 2: Creed Valley to reach new heights with this trailer. I’ve always dreamed of having an animated intro to introduce people to the universe we’ve created, and showcase its surreal visuals and musicality,” says Hans Haave – Communications Manager at Bedtime Digital Games, “Simon and his team have been essential to our final push in getting Figment 2 out to the world. Their expertise and kindness have made the complex process of trailer making a joy. I’m really excited to see what fans of the Figment franchise think of it.”

“We were delighted to work on the design of the Figment 2 trailer with Bedtime who gave us a lot of freedom to propose and create the 3D introduction. The game’s rich lore allowed us to make Jester’s character the main inspiration for all our animation,” Says Simon Tarsiguel, co-founder of the studio, “for the whole Menhir team, it was a very stimulating experience to be able to work around such an inventive and striking game where we travel in the human mind, always in music.”

Figment 2: Creed Valley is set for a March 9th release on PC (Steam, Epic Games), Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.