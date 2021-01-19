Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning gets Switch release date

THQ Nordic has today announced that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning is set to release on Nintendo Switch on March 16, 2021. The game will also be available with three DLCs when it comes out: The Teeth of Naros, Legend of Dead Kel and Weapons and Armor bundles. Not only that, but the developer has also confirmed plans for later this year, when a brand new expansion called Fatesworn will release.

For those who may not know much about Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, it comes from the genius mind of R.A. Salvatore (The Silent Blade, Vector Prime), Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston. It has been remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, delivering customisable RPG combat inside a huge fantastical world. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning features:

Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor

The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play

Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills

Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore

Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission

Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death

Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having “more content than any single-player game deserves!”

Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning

You can watch the announcement trailer below: