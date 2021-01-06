Soul Wars arrives in Old School RuneScape

Soul Wars, the 120 player PvP game mode introduced in 2009’s RuneScape, has today debuted in Old School RuneScape. Players compete to kill as many Avatars as possible, racing to earn victory points which can be used to purchase in-game rewards. The fan favourite warrior mage Nomad will be heading to Soul Wars to host the minigame again after making his first appearance 12 years ago.

RuneScape fans have long requested this legacy content come to Old School RuneScape. After a community poll, a huge 50,000 players voted on whether it should return, with 83% wanting it back. It also opens the door for more RuneScape legacy content to be introduced to Old School RuneScape in the future.