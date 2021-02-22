Watch Dogs: Legion Online Mode to launch March 9

Today, Ubisoft announced that the online mode for Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on March 9, 2021, for all owners of the game. This will be via a free update for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC and Stadia.

The online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will include the following features for all players as part of the 9th March free update:

Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-players and explore London, encounter city events, complete challenges and participate in side activities.

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team and fight back against London threats across the most iconic landmarks of the city.

“Leader of the Pack,” the first four-player co-op Tactical Op which will require teamwork and efficiency. It’s made of five interconnected narrative missions which are endgame content, made for players who are seeking a challenge. Players will need to strategise and communicate effectively with their teammates and ensure they have upgraded gadgets and recruited a strong cast of characters.

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch.

By completing any online activity, players will earn XP to increase their rank and unlock various rewards such as exclusive cosmetics and influence points to recruit new operatives or upgrade their DedSec gadgets.

Season Pass holders will also have access to two unique single-player missions on March 9, 2021. Details of both the Guardian Protocol and Not in Our Name missions can be found below:

Guardian Protocol

DedSec tracks an algorithm that could allow AI to override human decisions. If they don’t find it, it could be used to turn weaponized drones into autonomous executioners.

Not in Our Name

A secret group is stealing DedSec’s name. Worse, they’re also stealing information so their employer, a ruthless tabloid owner, can use it to blackmail their victims.

Additionally, as part of Watch Dogs: Legion’s robust post-launch plan in 2021, all players will have access to future free updates such as Invasion PvP mode, all-new co-op missions, and free characters. Season Pass owners will also have access later this year to even more content. This include extra DedSec missions, the Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline story expansion, new playable heroes such as Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments who possesses the mind control ability; Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order; Aiden Pearce and Wrench from the Watch Dogs franchise. The Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion is available for purchase as part of the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector editions.

Watch Dogs: Legion is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia and PC.