Podcast #433: State of Play, Bravely Default II

On this week’s podcast, the Chris Hyde, Adam Carroll, and Chris White discuss February’s State of Play, including chatter about Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, Sifu, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Elsewhere Mr White has been reviewing Bravely Default II and has plenty to say about the new JRPG.

There’s also some fantastic listener correspondence where the team are asked about which forgotten games they’d like to see revived, and what food or drink from a video game they’d like to try in real life. This episode was originally broadcast live, check out our Patreon to find out more!

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).