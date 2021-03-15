Podcast #435: Monster Hunter Rise, Bowser’s Fury

Capcom has revealed loads of new info about Monster Hunter Rise, as well as a release date for Monster Hunter Stories 2, so Adam Cook, Adam Carroll, Chris Hyde, and Chris White are here to have a chat about that info revealed, and some of the new combo possibilities they can think of.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is still keeping people busy, and while Adam Carroll is playing old JRPGs, Adam Cook has started Bravely Default II, though Chris Hyde is still hopelessly addicted to Satisfactory. Thanks to listener correspondence, there was also a discussion about what the team would show to an alien if they happened to land on Earth for a while.

