Blue Nintendo Switch Lite coming in May

Nintendo has announced that from May 7, 2021 players in Europe can buy a blue version of the Nintendo Switch Lite console. The Nintendo Switch Lite, which is designed specifically for handheld play, is getting a fresh new colour variant. This is in addition to the existing coral, yellow, grey, and turquoise colour choices.

Nintendo is bringing new titles to the Nintendo Switch family of systems during April and May.

One of those titles is New Pokémon Snap, which lets players explore lush scenery on unknown islands to snap in-game photos of Pokémon. Players will be able to seek out Pokémon in their native environments as they venture through diverse landscapes. Travel through dense jungles and vast deserts, to uncover the mystery behind the Illumina Phenomenon. New Pokémon Snap launches on April 30, 2021.

Another upcoming addition is Miitopia, which launches on May 21, 2021. In Miitopia, players can star alongside their family and friends in a comedy-filled quest to bring down a face-stealing Dark Lord.

