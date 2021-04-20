Free Spiritfarer update out today

Thunder Lotus has released a free update for Spiritfarer, dubbed The Lily Update. This is to celebrate Spiritfarer selling 500,000 copies worldwide. The Lily Update is the first of three free updates planned for Spiritfarer this year. It is available as a free download for owners of the game across all systems, including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, PC, and Stadia.

You can watch The Lily Update trailer here:

The Lily Update introduces the new character of Lily the Butterfly Spirit, who will guide the player through several scenes which add depth and detail to the main character Stella’s story. Additionally, the update brings improvements to the local co-op play and various bug fixes.

Spiritfarer Creative Director Nicolas Guérin had this to say:

As ever, the updates we’re bringing to Spiritfarer this year are all about the fans – those who helped make this our studio’s most popular game ever. We wanted to keep the Lily Update small, to address the single most common feedback we’ve received from players since launch: fans want to know more about Stella and what, ultimately, her quest is about. It’s the emotional core of the game, so we wanted to get it right; Lily offers a sweet and personal window onto who Stella is, and we hope the players like what we’ve done with this update. The 500,000 units milestone is huge for us, and felt like a fitting time to add Lily – meanwhile, we’re putting the finishing touches on the more gameplay-heavy updates to come. Stay tuned!

The Lily Update is out now. Available as a free download for owners of the game on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Stadia.