Podcast #415: Xbox buy Bethesda, Hades is brilliant

Returning from the wilderness this week, it’s Adam Carroll and Nicola Ardron, and they’re joining up with Mick Fraser and Adam Cook to talk about Hades Spiritfarer , and Spelunky 2 But also, not much has happened except OH GOD Microsoft bought Zenimax , which includes Bethesda, and my my, there’s a lot to chat about because of that. Sexy voices are part of the listener correspondence, and Adam has rewritten everyone’s Twitter biographies for them, so that’s nice.

Download this episode in mp3 format, here.

We’re on Spotify, too, so you can even listen there!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access as well as multiple other bonuses depending on the tier you back us at!

Is there a particular game you want us to talk about, by the way? You can email us at podcast@godisageek.com or Tweet us via @GodisaGeek. Just drop us a line, even if it’s about food, or just how much you love us, your favourite gaming podcast.