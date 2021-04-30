Hot Wheels Unleashed unveils new gameplay trailer

Milestone has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed, with the second environment: the Skyscraper. After revealing the rusty and dark Garage, with its underground mood, it is now time to have a look at this new environment where verticality becomes the protagonist. Set in a construction site, Skyscraper will include tracks set on three different floors of the building under construction, with areas that will definitely test players’ fear of heights.

Check out the new Hot Wheels Unleashed trailer below:

The new gameplay video also unveiled a range of new vehicles out of the 60+ plus vehicles available on day one. The new cars are:

Bump Around

Mountain Mauler

Sandivore

Boom Car

Buns of Steel

Fast Gassin

Motosaurus

We got to have an exclusive hands-on with the new Hot Wheels game, which you can check out here:

Hot Wheels Unleashed offers players the opportunity to drive the cars as if they were playing with the die-cast toys. The gameplay includes adrenaline-filled races, an extended choice of Hot Wheels vehicles with different attributes and rarity levels. Players can customize vehicles with different skins, and experience jaw-dropping tracks set in everyday-life locations with special track pieces and interactive items. The game also features a Track Editor enabling players to customize tracks in any game environment and share them with the game’s community.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is expected to launch September 30, 2021. Available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.