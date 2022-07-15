Hot Wheels Unleashed gets a Looney Tunes expansion

Released back in September 2021, Hot Wheels Unleashed has received yet more support via another new update, offering new vehicles and more, all related to Looney Tunes.

The Hot Wheels Looney Tunes Expansion includes 5 new vehicles: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner and Marvin the Martian. The expansion also includes a fresh new environment, The Looney Tunes Adventure Park, including the iconic desert set of Wile E. Coyote’s epic fails. The expansion contains ACME Rockets, a new staggering Track Builder Module and a themed Customisation Pack for the Basement.

Build fun tracks in a completely new environment, the Looney Tunes Adventure Park, where you can relive the hilarious adventures of the classic animated series. Looney Tunes Adventure Park is a theme park divided into 4 areas, including the iconic desert set of Wile E. Coyote’s epic fails.

In our review, Sean Smith said: “Having watched the guys from Milestone be interviewed about Hot Wheels Unleashed it is clear that they had a vision for what they wanted to achieve – giving gamers the chance to feel the sensation of how it feels to actually play with toy cars again. Whilst I would always pick the real thing over a game, after playing Unleashed it is a close-run thing. This is a great time, make no mistake”.

The expansion costs £11.99, so not too bad, especially if you’re still playing and enjoying Hot Wheels Unleashed.

The Looney Tunes Expansion for is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).