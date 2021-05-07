0 comments

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade final trailer

Square Enix has revealed the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.  Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021.  This visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, will feature FF7R EPISODE INTERmission – a brand new episode that follows Yuffie Kisaragi as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition, and as a Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store on June 10, 2021.

