Square Enix has given a brand new update on gameplay and character details for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. This is an enhanced and expanded version of the critically acclaimed and award-winning Final Fantasy VII Remake on the PS5. The update includes the official title for the new episode featuring Yuffie is FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, and introduces new information on main character Yuffie Kisaragi, as well as the English voice cast behind the new characters for this new episode.

New gameplay details

Players can look forward to utilising Yuffie’s signature battle style in combat as she undertakes a mission to steal the Shinra Electric Power Company’s most powerful materia. Together with Avalanche HQ’s support, they cross behind enemy lines to reclaim their homeland’s former glory and exact revenge long in the making, Yuffie shines in both close and long-range combat. As a member of Wutai’s elite corps of ninja operatives, she has a unique play style that allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind.

Another of Yuffie’s abilities revealed in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade update is “Banishment”. With this, she unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to the ninjutsu attacks when she uses her throwing star, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.

Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her. Players can look forward to learning even more about Yuffie’s specialized ninja fighting style and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions for FF7R EPISODE INTERmission.

Alongside Yuffie and Sonon, additional characters were introduced for FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, including Zhijie, a Wutain who acts as the point of contact between the new Wutaian government and Avalanche HQ, members of Avalanche HQ—Nayo, Billy Bob, and Polk, and Weiss, the sadistic ruler of Shinra’s top-secret underground research centre Deepground.

English voice cast announced

The English voice cast behind the new characters was also announced:

Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung

Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le

Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills

Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu

Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher

Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein

Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition, and as a Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store on June 10, 2021.