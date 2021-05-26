Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Intermission gameplay is something we haven’t seen too much of since it was announced. Much was made of how the new Intergrade version on PS5 would look better, sure. And of course we also know the performance mode will target 60fps as well. But as for Yuffie and her adventure? Well, we didn’t know too much more than it was coming.

There’s a debate to be had about the pronunciation of Yuffie, too. Apparently it’s supposed to be said out loud as “you-fee”, but… well… no. I’m going to keep saying “Yuffie” because I’m old and that’s how I always heard it back in the day.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the best games when it came out last April, but the new PS5 version sounds great. In the video below, we’ve got some glorious 4K footage of the game in 60fps performance mode. If you were after the details on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Intermission gameplay, then this is the video for you.

Back when the game first came out, we gave it a big 9/10. Mick said, “Final Fantasy VII Remake is simply stunning, and a breath-taking masterclass in recreating something beloved for a new – and old – audience”. It was also on PlayStation Plus recently, though that version isn’t getting the free PS5 upgrade. Also, the DLC is a separate purchase, for those who can’t wait to play as Yuffie.

