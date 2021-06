Activision has announced updates on season 4 of Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. They include new Multiplayer Maps, new weapons and a new quest in Outbreak.

WarZone

Including a Satellite Crash map update, two new modes, a new vehicle and more!

Multiplayer

Updates include four new maps in diverse locations and three new modes.

Zombies

Featuring a new Outbreak region and Outbreak quest as well as a new map ‘Mauer Der Toten’.

For full details see COD blog page.