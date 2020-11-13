Activision announces worldwide launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Activision has announced the worldwide launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Cold War is a direct sequel to fan favourite Call of Duty: Black Ops, and infuses the 1980s pop cultures into a gripping conspiracy set at the height of the Cold War. The fictional story campaign will see players having to stop a plot decades in the making that threatens to destabilise the global balance of power and change the course of history.

Along with the single player campaign, Cold War also comes with the next generation of online multiplayer and an all-new co-operative Zombies survival mode. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War supports cross-play across next generation and current generation systems with cross progression across all modes. Players have also been promised a series of free, post-launch content across Multiplayer and Zombies, as well as a robust schedule of in-game community events.

“Today’s launch starts the next great Black Ops experience across story, multiplayer and zombies in a direct sequel to one of the most iconic titles in Call of Duty,” said Byron Beede, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “This is just the beginning. Our players can look forward to the biggest series of post-launch free content, community events and ongoing support ever in Black Ops plus tight integration across the ecosystem with Warzone. It’s a great time to play Call of Duty.”

The release of a new Black Ops title adds to the momentum across Call of Duty following the recent releases of Warzone and Modern Warfare, along with Call of Duty: Mobile, pushing the franchise to more than 100 million monthly active users.

Call of Duty: Warzone is the free-to-play title that will now integrate with both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Progression will be synchronised across all three titles, and weapon progression from Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare both will be shared with Warzone. From today, Black Ops Cold War Operators will be available for play in Warzone, and from December 10 at the launch of Season One, Black Ops Cold War weapons will be added too.

The Battle Pass system continues, and will start in Season One in December with brand new content for Black Ops Cold War. Warzone players can progress through the battle pass system by playing any of the three Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now worldwide on PlayStation 5 (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, North America, Singapore and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.