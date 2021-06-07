Grow: Song of the Evertree, is coming to PC & consoles this year.

505 Games and Prideful Sloth (Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles) have announced Grow: Song of the Evertree. The game is currently set to launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Grow: Song of the Evertree follows the cozy gaming movement and is a world-crafting sandbox with life management and exploration elements. Players are introduced to the once vibrant and colorful world of Alaria, abandoned and overrun by the mysterious Withering. Over time, Alaria has faded and the magnificent Evertree – whose many worlds once resided on its countless branches – is now nothing more than a sapling with its splendor long erased from memory.

You can see the announcement trailer here:

Cheryl Vance, Game Designer at Prideful Sloth had this to say:

“With Grow we wanted to create a game that gave the player a sense of adding to the world, rather than taking away from it. This world is a giant garden, a place where you can tend and care for it, guiding it in the direction you wish it to grow. We give you the ability to craft and customise your game experience; to let you determine the pace in which you do it. If you find a cave and get sidetracked from your current objective, that’s ok! If you want to befriend as many critters as you can, that’s ok, too. You are encouraged to play the way you want to, without penalty or pressure.”

As Everheart Alchemists, players will learn how to nurture, care for, and grow new and unique worlds within the branches of the Evertree. As the old inhabitants return and life begins to blossom, players will be able to meet them, learn their stories, and create a dream town to nurture a blooming community.

Discover a vibrant unique world… at your own pace

Find unique places, blooming with fantastic fauna and flora as you are encouraged to explore this beautiful world at your own pace. Explore caves and solve puzzles, collect minerals and flowers, fish, catch bugs or talk to people…it’s up to you.

Grow your own worlds

Learn to craft World Seeds through Alchemy to generate totally new worlds with unique characteristics. Tend those worlds to rejuvenate them and see how they change and watch as new properties emerge before your very eyes. You can generate unique meadows, deserts, frozen worlds, and some seeds may contain unexpected surprises.

Meet new people and create a community

Get to know interesting and unique characters, listen to their stories, and help them when they need it. Make them happier by finding them a place to stay, helping them land their dream job, or gifting them decorations.

Build the town of your dreams

Grow offers a catalog of cute buildings and structures to create the town you want. Place them freely and customize them to make sure it feels like home.

Grow: Song of the Evertree will be launched in 2021. Available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam for PC.