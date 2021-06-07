Roblox & Candy Crush Saga dominating the U.S. iPhone gaming market

A new report has revealed that as of June 2021 Roblox and Candy Crush Saga are leading the US iPhone gaming market in terms of revenue and installs. Mobile gaming is growing in popularity, with developers taking advantage of the popularity of smartphones. Widespread lockdowns have also meant that many more people have picked up their phones to play games.

Top ten grossing iPhone games in the U.S

Roblox Clash of Clans Candy Crush Saga Pokémon GO Dragon Ball Legends Garena Free Fire- World Series PUBG Mobile – Traverse Coin Master Call of Duty: Mobile Homescapes

The top ten grossing iPhone games in the U.S. generate an estimated average of $11.2 million in daily revenue. Online game and game creation platform Roblox tops the chart with estimated revenue of $3.01 million daily or $92 million monthly. Clash of Clans ranks a distant second with an estimated average of $1.8 million in daily revenue.

Candy Crush Saga estimated revenue is at $1.4 million daily, followed by Pokémon GO at $1.2 million average daily revenue. Dragon Ball Legends ranks fifth with estimated revenue of $917,367 per day.

Other high grossing iPhone games in estimated daily revenue include Garena Free Fire- World Series ($791,376), PUBG Mobile -Traverse ($607,626), Coin Master ($481,712), Call of Duty: Mobile ($341,921) and Homescapes ($329,314). The revenue includes in-app purchases and the purchase price of the game.

Most-Installed iPhone Games in The United States

Candy Crush Saga Pokémon GO Coin Master Garena Free Fire- World Series Call of Duty: Mobile Dragon Ball Legends Clash of Clans Homescapes Roblox PUBG Mobile

Elsewhere, the top 10 most grossing iPhone games in the U.S. are cumulatively installed 6.24 million times monthly. Candy Crush Saga tops with an average of 23,194 installs daily. Pokémon GO is second with 22,331 average daily installs. Coin Master with 21,715 average daily installs ranks third, followed by Garena Free Fire- World Series at 21,477, while Call of Duty: Mobile is fifth at 21,436.

Other games recording high installation include Dragon Ball Legends (20,849), Clash of Clans (19,956), Homescapes (19,668), Roblox (18,831), and PUBG Mobile (18,731).

You can read the full report here. Do you play Roblox and Candy Crush Saga on your iPhone?