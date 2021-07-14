Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights arrives on PlayStation

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, the dark fantasy metroidvania fairy tale from Binary Haze Interactive, will be released on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 4 version on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. You can watch the launch trailer here:

About Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

A cursed rain scourges the once-hallowed kingdom of Land’s End. As the perpetual downpour plagues the population, turning the peaceful people into twisted undead creatures, the priestess Lily awakens from her slumber in Land’s End’s great Cathedral. Steeled by the tragedy befalling her hometown, Lily begins a dangerous journey to seek out and stop the source of the mysterious rain.

Guide Lily on a quest as she fights those she once held dear. Former friends stalk Land’s End as wicked shells of themselves. But no soul is too far gone for saving. Face Lily’s reincarnated friends, defeat them in combat, and perform an exorcism to reawaken their souls. Bring them into the fold as equippable companion spirits to aid in future trials.

Experiment with different souls to create a variety of reliable allies and valuable abilities. Call upon a stalwart bodyguard to tank hits and keep the priestess safe. Summon ethereal volleys of damaging attacks, or create myriad skills that make traversing Land’s End more manageable.

Advance through the dark kingdom, traversing mysterious ruins housing forgotten relics, weaving through oppressive forests holding untold secrets, ascending the kingdom’s grand castle on a search for the source of the endless rain. Ender Lilies’ haunting world comes to life through breathtaking hand-drawn 2D art evoking a Japanese dark-fantasy aesthetic.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights arrives on PS5 via backwards compatibility with the PS4 version on July 20, 2021. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.