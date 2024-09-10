Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist hitting consoles and PC in January

Developer Binary Haze Interactive has announced the date that Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist is leaving early access, and also coming to consoles.

It’ll be coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and also hitting 1.0 on PC via Steam on January 23rd, 2025. The game is set “decades after the events of ENDER LILIES, artificial life forms rampage across the Land of Fumes”, with the team saying that “the kingdom’s fate lies in the hands of Lilac, an “Attuner” who can cleanse corruption from the hybrid beings. Discover the source of the discord between humans and Homunculi, and purify ten possessed bosses in battle to gain both their allyship and abilities.”

Check out the latest trailer:

Set in the Land of Fumes, this prosperous magical superpower is home to vast quantities of magical resources lurking underneath the surface. In hopes of advancing their kingdom’s development, artificial life forms known as Homunculi came into being. Regrettably, toxic Fumes from the underground drove the Homunculi to madness, turning them into feral monsters. Lilac, an “Attuner” possessing the power to save the Homunculi, finds herself in a laboratory deep underground. Become acquainted with the Homunculi who have been closely involved in the kingdom’s downfall. Set out in search of both Lilac’s lost memories and precious friends in the Land of Fumes on a journey of destruction and rebirth in a hand-drawn, post-apocalyptic world.

In our early access review of the game, Mick said: “Being a short experience during early access is hardly a major problem, but it is reason enough to advise waiting on a few updates before diving in, hitting a wall, and having to wait. What’s here is extremely polished for the most part, though, so if you find you can’t wait, you won’t be disappointed by the quality on offer.”

It’s currently available for £14.99, so if you want to get a taster of it, it’s a good time to do so. The physical edition in Japan will be available for pre-order soon, with the rest of the regions coming soon, information wise.

