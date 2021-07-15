Game Builder Garage physical release date announced

The Game Builder Garage physical release will be on 10th September on the Nintendo Switch across Europe. It has been available through the Nintendo eShop since 11th June. A demo is also available for download from the eShop.

The game features interactive lessons on how to build games through a colourful cast of Nodons. Nintendo states that Game Builder Garage allows anyone to ‘learn the fundamental concepts of video game creation’, even without prior experience.

See a ‘deep dive’ Game Builder Garage trailer here:

Nodons, who each come with their own personalities and unique functions, can guide players. Meaning that anyone can get from a blank slate to a working prototype in no time at all!

Game Builder Garage also comes with the interactive element of being able to exchange and download games with friends and family through the internet or local wireless connection. Therefore you get to show off your creations and check out other people’s games. Once they have been exchanged its even possible to examine them in Free Programming mode. This enables you not only to see how the game was built but to learn tips and tricks for your own going forward.

Game Builder Garage can be controlled with the Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the controls on the Nintendo Switch Lite. However, Nintendo have also stated that it is possible to build games using a compatible mouse that is plugged into the USB port of the Nintendo Switch dock. This makes development flexible for all!