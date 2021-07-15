The Cruel King and the Great Hero Announced

The Cruel King and the Great Hero has been announced for release on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for 2022. The game has been created by Sayaka Oda, director of The Liar and the Princess. It follows Yuu and her guide and Protector known as the Cruel King.

Within the game Yuu will face monsters and navigate perilous environments finding potential allies along the way. The Cruel King and the Great Hero has been described as a living storybook. With illustrations and a charming soundtrack developers states that it is ‘a treat to play and look at’. Within the game are hidden items to unlock goodies including character profiles and behind-the-scenes illustrations.

A Storybook edition will be released on both platforms with added extras and will be available to pre-order both online and in stores soon.

See the trailer below: