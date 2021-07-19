The New War expansion announced at TennoCon

Digital Extremes revealed today at TennoCon 2021, that Warframe’s highly anticipated story-based content expansion The New War, will arrive this year. In addition, all future updates, including The New War launch, will be released simultaneously for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. During TennoCon 2021, viewers tuned-in from all over the world, to celebrate all things Warframe. TennoCon featured several hours of content reveals, numerous in-game items, an in-game Relay event, and an extensive gameplay world-reveal of The New War.

You can watch The New War reveal trailer here:

Unite against the Sentient invasion

Over an action-packed, cinematic, live gameplay demo of nearly 30 minutes, The New War shocked audiences by showing Corpus Engineer Veso, Grineer Soldier Kahl-175, and even fan-favorite Dax warrior Teshin — all playable in a Quest for the first-time ever. With Earth’s mightiest bastion, Cetus, burning and the pride of the Corpus fleet lying in ruins, the combined strength of the Tenno and their allies might be the key to this new war.

Rebecca Ford, Live Operations and Community Director at Digital Extremes had this to say:

The New War will continue Warframe’s very personal and intimate storyline with a dramatic narrative, unexpected experiences and cinematic action sequences like we showcased today.

Digital Extremes also continued their tradition of bringing the Warframe community together and enhancing the TennoLive viewing experience with a one-time only, in-game Relay event. This year, players experienced an immersive reminder of some of their most momentous and shocking plot moments to date, as well as an unexpected first-ever look at Nidus Prime and a classroom of Tenno inside the fabled Zariman.

Play anywhere, with anyone

Uniting players to fight the Sentients in The New War is not just a storytelling device. It’s also a promise driving the development team to make significant enhancements and additions to Warframe: Cross Save, Cross Play and simultaneous Warframe updates across all platforms.

During TennoLive, the in-development Cross Save and Cross Play functionality was demonstrated. This will empower Warframe players to seamlessly continue their adventure in the Origin System, as well as matchmake with other players, across every platform that Warframe is available on. It was also confirmed that Warframe is currently working for mobile devices and is actively in development.

In addition, Digital Extremes committed to launching every Warframe update – including The New War – simultaneously on every platform. Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Digital Extremes said:

Community is incredibly important to us and opening up Cross Play and Cross Save is just one of many more efforts we’ll take on to bring more players together including extending Warframe’s fast, fluid, action combat experience to other global gaming platforms. We are at the very beginning of the next-generation of Warframe. We are eight years young and have the benefit of beginning our second console generation with a major game expansion that will also mark a new chapter of more story-based content our players have been asking for.

The New War Warframe expansion will arrive in 2021.