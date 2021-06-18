TennoCon 2021 virtual event schedule has been revealed

Digital Extremes has revealed the Warframe fan convention schedule for TennoCon 2021 with a new trailer. The new trailer highlights the special events players can enjoy on The Road to TennoCon. TennoCon will be virtual again this year, streaming on July 17, 2021. Warframe players can participate in The Road to TennoCon 2021 events, as well as acquire TennoCon merch, unlock in-game items, and plan their event weekend.

Watch the TennoCon 2021 trailer here:

TennoCon 2021 Schedule Overview

Welcome to TennoCon 2021 – 12:30 PM ET

Host: Rebecca Ford

Receive the full rundown of the day’s events, giveaways, and more.

Sounds of the System – 1:00 PM ET

Host: Rebecca Ford

Guests: George Spanos, Keith Power, Erich Preston

Pull back the curtain on how your favorite sounds in the Origin System are created.

Live Developer Q&A – 2:00 PM ET

Host: Megan Everett

Guests: Pablo Alonso, Eric Vedder, Elyse Gymer

Get the answers to your questions straight from the source.

The Art of Warframe – 3:00 PM ET

Host: Danielle Sokolowski

Guests: Geoff Crookes, Keith Thompson, Kaz Adams

An in-depth look at the creative process of designing iconic Warframe characters, environments and worlds as we chronicle the story of Warframe up to now.

Community Art Show and Cosplay Contest – 4:00 PM ET

Host: Megan Everett

Showcasing the extraordinary creativity of the Warframe Community all throughout TennoCon.

TennoLive – 5:00 PM ET

Host: Rebecca Ford

Guests: Steve Sinclair, Sheldon Carter, Scott McGregor, Geoff Crookes

A celebration of all things Warframe with the year’s biggest news, reveals and prizes hosted by the Devstream crew.

Warframe is available to play on Steam PC, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.