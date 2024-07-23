Warframe: 1999 release window revealed at TennoCon 2024

Digital Extremes recently hosted their annual Warframe celebration, TennoCon 2024, during which they revealed a host of information about the future of their smash hit loot-shooter Warframe, including details of upcoming narrative expansion, Warframe: 1999.

This August, a prologue for Warframe: 1999, entitled The Lotus Eaters, will release, which offers “a bite-sized entry into Warframe: 1999”, setting up the narrative stakes. The expansion itself takes place on an alternate version of Earth in the titular year, and features six different “Protoframes” which will help you track down Dr. Albrecht Entrati. Additionally, The Lotus Eaters prologue quest picks up after the Whispers in the Walls and will allow players to join forces with one of Warframe’s “most iconic characters”.

Warframe: 1999 is confirmed to release in “Winter 2024”. According to Digital Extremes, some of the content we can expect includes:

A new romance system and A-List voice-cast, including Ben Star of Final Fantasy 16 and Alpha Takahashi of Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll be able to develop deep relationships with each of the Protoframes using a “retro instant messenger system”.

A brand new Warframe, the CYTE-09, a reckless and friendless fortune hunter and marksman who joins your team in 1999 and can be transferred over to the modern Origin System.

New mounts, weapons, and skins will be available, including the “Atomicycle”, a bike capable of drifting and bullet-jumping. You’ll be able to loot new weapons that are presented as real world guns with a Warframe twist. And you’ll also be able to obtain “Gemini Skins”, which are “fully voice-acted and customisable”.

Oh, and if you have a penchant for 90s boybands (and, really, who doesn’t?), you can enjoy the music of Technocyte Coda, an “Infested variation” of 90s boyband On-lyne, one of which is voiced by Nick Apostolides (Resident Evil 4). You can download their hit single “Party of your Lifetime” tomorrow on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more!

Finally, you can watch a Warframe: 1999 animated short film created by Digital Extremes and animation arthouse The Line, which dives deeper into the world of Warframe, later this year.

Warframe is a free-to-play sci-fi looter shooter, available to download and play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. For more information, check out the Warframe news hub webpage.