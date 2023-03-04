Warframe expansion The Duviri Paradox is coming in April

Digital Extremes has confirmed that its upcoming Warframe expansion, The Duviri Paradox will launch in April 2023. this April. A new CG teaser for The Duviri Paradox has been revealed, offering players a first look at Warframe’s cinematic Duviri trailer. It showcases another sneak peek at the expansion’s gritty time-looping world.

You can see the trailer for the Warframe expansion The Duviri Paradox below:

The Duviri Paradox is a roguelike-inspired, open-world experience. It aims to tell a gritty, sci-fi story that follows the Drifter stuck in a massive, color-changing, reality-fractured world. The Duviri Paradox will see players dive into the Void-wrecked unknown where the Drifter, along with their Kaithe, and Warframes adventure and fly across a vast color-shifting reality to face off against a powerful new Child King ruler – Dominus Thrax.

Duviri represents the game’s fourth Open World, and the expansion also plans a new upgraded melee combat system for players to try out. You also have Intrinsics for players to upgrade their Combat, Riding Abilities, Opportunity, and Endurance. All players new and old will start their Duviri journey by selecting one of three game modes: ‘The Circuit’ which provides a new Warframe Only endless game mode, ‘The Duviri Experience’ which is a fully open-world adventure, and ‘The Lone Story’ for a solo narrative experience. The world is fluid, where visual and gameplay experiences shift and transpose as the mood of the Child King ruler Dominus Thrax changes day-to-day, weaving through elements of Fear, Anger, Happiness, Envy, and Sadness. Each mood in The Duviri Paradox is visually represented in environments and combat, where enemies and the citizens of Duviri behave differently and colors shift to create a new experience with each step into this world touched by the Void.

In addition to Quests and Activities, The Duviri Paradox will unite the core Warframe with all things related to the Drifter. Below the floating islands of Duviri lurks an area, The Undercroft, a broken Void space where Dominus Thrax could not completely control the Void. The Undercroft contains a full Warframe experience free from the eyes of Dominus Thrax, featuring custom Warframe arenas where Decrees also matter and a mix of known enemies and different threats of Warframe exist. Completing this Warframe segment of The Durivi Paradox rewards players and sends them back to Duviri while restoring color to the shifting world.

The Warframe expansion, The Duvuri Paradox launches in April, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Nintendo Switch.