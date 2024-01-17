Gauss Prime arrives in Warframe, channels Quicksilver in awesome new trailer

As Digital Extreme’s sci-fi epic looter-shooter-slasher-leaper Warframe continues to go from strength to strength with regular new content and events, prepare to slay faster than ever before with the arrival of Gauss Prime, the latest Prime Frame to become available to all you speed-freak Tennos out there. Available as of today, Gauss Prime hits Warframe and channels the spirit of Quicksilver and The Flash to take down enemies at lightning speed – and look good doing it.

You can check out the newest trailer below, featuring the fun-loving speedster living his best life as he punishes the enemies of ne’er-do-wells of deep space with swiftness, cunning, and some killer dance moves.

As of today, players can get their hands on Gauss Prime by collecting the Blueprint, Chassis, Systems, and Neuroptics through Void Fissure Missions – or you can grab them from the marketplace, of course. However you acquire Gauss Prime, he’s a great addition to any arsenal thanks to his four abilities:

Mach Rush lets you smash through enemies at reckless speed, Thermal Sunder converts kinetic energy into a powerful elemental blast, Kinetic Plating adds soime extra defense, and the Redline buff increases your attack, movement and reload speeds. You’ll also be able to aquire new weapons in the form of the Acceltra Prime Rifle and the Akarius Prime dual pistols. As is standard, Gauss Prime also hits the marketplace with a host of new cosmetics for your weapons, Warframes, and ship.

Warframe had a major story overhaul last year in the form of The Duviri Paradox, which altered the new player experience considerably, and recently released the Whispers in the Walls solo questline.

Warframe is developed and published by Digital Extremes, and is free-to-play on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.