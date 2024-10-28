Warframe: 1999 confirmed for December

Digital Extremes has confirmed that Warframe: 1999 is coming in December, while also announcing the prequel webcomic is also coming soon.

Announced during the double devstream featuring news for both Warframe and Soulframe, the Warframe: 1999 update will bring “long-requested Infested Adversaries System with new rewards”, while the prequel webcomic will be released in November, and “Xaku Prime Access” starting on November 13th.

“Today was the first time both of our development teams got to show off their hard work on two projects that are extremely important to us outside of TennoCon,” said Megan Everett, Community Director. “Seeing the Soulframe community continue to grow so rapidly as they engage with Preludes has been very heartwarming. It’s also exhilarating to see how onboard the Warframe community is around this surreal ‘90s road trip. We are promising to deliver some experiences both communities have never seen from our studio after 1999 launches!”

Here’s some of the key info from the stream:

A new form of Warframe’s Infested enemies known as the Techrot have emerged in an alternate version of 1999 and taken over the era’s vulnerable technology as a literal Y2K bug. Corrupted computers unlucky enough to download hit tracks from boy band sensation On-lyne have inspired the Techrot to create its own version of the heartthrobs’ concerts to lure in starry-eyed victims for it to consume.

These Technocyte Coda include versions of each band member with their own combat styles — Zeke’s coiling tentacle whips, DJ RoM’s illusionary technomancy, Drillbit’s metal magnetism manipulation, Harddrive’s brute force charge, and Packet’s nimbly dexterous claws — that can be challenged to musical boss battles in modern day.

Hunting down and defeating a Technocyte Coda member will reward players not with an autograph, but with tokens to unlock one of 13 Infested weapons. Players also have a chance to obtain cosmetics or goodies respective to their Coda member.

On the Soulframe front,. the pre-alpha will open up to public players in 2025, but some new info out of the devstream was:

Preludes invites are still expanding further! The team is working towards providing even more access in the form of sharable codes. Each player that gets into the playtest will soon get four additional codes to share with friends and family within their invite email.

The dev team detailed additional changes to the combat system as well as skill acquisition through weapon usage, player progression, crafting, and environmental visual upgrades.

Turn fables into forces of nature with five new weapons waiting to be unlocked while exploring the slice of Alca.

Hear the call of various overworld encounters, deemed Sparrow’s Tales. These encounters can be discovered across the map as special challenges to take on for high quality rewards and the latest Preludes update will include a new one to discover.

Warframe: 1999 is coming in December.