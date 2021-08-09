Darksiders III is coming to Nintendo Switch

THQ Nordic has announced that Darksiders III will launch on Nintendo Switch, both digitally and in retail stores on September 30, 2021. The Nintendo Switch version comes with both DLCs, Keepers of the Void and The Crucible.

Players return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action-adventure where players take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore the balance between good and evil and prove that she is the fiercest of the Four Horsemen.

Fury is a mage, her form evolving throughout gameplay and with it, her powers and weaponry. The expansive Darksiders III game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth, dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. Fury will traverse back and forth between environments, battling other-worldly creatures and unlocking puzzles while advancing the Darksiders story.

Gary Bailey reviewed Darksiders III and had this to say about the game:

Darksiders III is a triumph. Its world and character design are up there with the best in the series and its story, although more understated than previous entries, moves the overarching story forward more than ever before.

Darksiders III will launch on Nintendo Switch on September 30, 2021. Also available to play on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.