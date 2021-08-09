Measuring the scale of Humankind

Sega has released a brand new trailer for Humankind that showcases the scale of the game, ahead of the launch on August 17, 2021. There are 60 different historical cultures you can combine to create a civilization as unique as you are. That alone could yield over 1,000,000 different final combinations.

You can watch the new video here:

In Humankind you can expect 129 different units to be seen traversing 10 beautifully detailed biomes. Those biomes will play host to 45 different species of animals roaming the wilderness that you’ll end up populating. Achievements and notable moments in history you reach by doing this will be highlighted by one of 700 unique illustrations.

As you grow your civilization and beeline through the 93 techs on offer, you’ll be treated to a 13 ½ hour soundscape, featuring over 1,300 sound files. This ambient noise will be punctuated by Arnaud Roy’s majestic 280 song, 520 minute soundtrack. The soundtrack is performed by 63 individual musicians and 20 choir singers.

Your custom avatar will evolve with your civilization. They will be able to choose from over 122 tailored costumes and voice their approval or disapproval from over 10,000 voiced lines in-game. The choices you make in the 150 narrative events will further diversify you and your civilization from your competition, particularly in 10-person multiplayer.

Humankind is available for pre-order on PC and Stadia. The game will now also be available for Microsoft Xbox Game Pass from August 17, 2021.