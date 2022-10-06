Humankind free weekend coming, expansion release date announced

SEGA and Amplitude have given word of the first major expansion release date, and a free weekend for Humankind is coming as well.

First up, then, the free to play weekend is this weekend on Steam. Next, the Together We Rule expansion is coming on November 9th, here’s the trailer:

Here’s what you can expect in the expansion:

Congress of Humankind – Get involved in an inter-empire forum with the Congress of Humankind. The congress will allow players to vote and decide on global doctrines and arbitrate international conflicts together.

Embassy – Use this new Quarter to sign agreements that are beneficial for both empires, like joint training or research agreements. Or use your Leverage currency to force an empire to take specific actions to your benefit, like lowering war support or enforcing demands.

Agents – Use this new unit family to gather Leverage. They will also allow you to infiltrate, sabotage and disinform other empires.

Diplomatic Affinity + 6 New Cultures – The new Diplomatic Affinity allows its cultures to have a more active role in the world’s diplomacy. Their Active Ability allows them to demilitarize a territory for 10 turns, while their Passive Ability allows all their units, beyond just agents, to collect Leverage. The 6 new cultures are the Sumerians, the Han Chinese, the Bulgarians, the Swiss, the Scots, and the Singaporeans.

6 new wonders, new narrative events, new music – Monument Valley, Pamukkale, Chocolate Hills, Eldgjá, Palace of Versailles, and the Congress of Humankind Headquarters.

In our review of Humankind, Mick Fraser said: “Despite a handful of technical issues that should be patched out quickly, Humankind is an effortlessly enjoyable, truly innovative civilisation sim. There are some cracks in the shiny veneer, for sure, but on the whole it’s a great experience with almost endless replayability. Oh, and the theme music is absolutely stunning, too”, and awarded it a big 8/10 score.

Sega says that there will be discounts for the game making it 50% off as part of the Sega Megamix Sale, which starts on Steam right now (6pm UK time).

Whether you decide to opt for the expansion or not, a big free update is headed your way the same day. The “Metternich” update will add new Stealth mechanics, revamp independent peoples, allow for third-party battle re-enforcements, and add new UI options and improvements.

Together We Rule will cost $19.99/€19.99/£15.99 at release, with a 10% discount applicable now through November 9th. It’s coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.