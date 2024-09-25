The Amplitude Endless universe is getting bigger with a new novel

Publisher Sega has announced a new novel set in the Endless Dungeon universe (developed by Amplitude), called “Shadow of the Endless”.

The Endless universe has already gotten pretty big, and the most recent game saw the studio branch out into a dungeon crawler in the title, unsurprisingly called Endless Dungeon, which we liked a lot.

The synopsis for the new novel is as follows:

While her starfaring people are being hunted by an implacable enemy, a young caver discovers a traitor in their ranks and must undertake a transformative journey across the galaxy to save everything she has ever known. On a spacefaring fleet that has long been hunted across the stars by Emperor Zelevas’ United Empire, all that young Pilgrim, Sewa Eze, wants is to become is caver—and head into the depths on deserted moons, asteroids, and worlds to secure whatever the fleet needs: precious resources, Endless relics, even Dust. However, a strange device is discovered deep in the ice of the comet they shelter on—suggesting dark forces are afoot—and Sewa is instead selected for a leadership role at the Ceremony of Duties and must reassess her life, beginning with finding the traitor in their ranks who threatens her entire fleet’s existence…

The book ties into the series which includes Endless Universe, Endless Space, Endless Legend, and the aforementioned Endless Dungeon. You can see the cover art in the image at the top of this article.

Shadow of the Endless is written by Stephen Gaskill, who “writes about aliens, apocalypses, and weird science. A graduate of University College, Oxford, his work has been published in numerous venues including Clarkesworld, Interzone, and Year’s Best Military SF and Space Opera. An expert on the ENDLESS UNIVERSE™, he is currently Lead Writer at Amplitude Studios, where he imagines star spanning adventures while fighting with game designers.”

Shadow of the Endless is being published by Titan Books and will hit shelves on October 15th.