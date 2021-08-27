Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield-Evolving Skies Expansion arrives

The Pokémon Company has announced the launch of the newest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies. The new cards are available at participating retailers around the world. You can see the launch trailer below:

With Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies, players will be able to enjoy fan-favorite Eevee and all of its Evolutions in the same set. Some Eevee Evolutions will have Battle Styles, including:

Single Strike Flareon VMAX.

Rapid Strike Vaporeon VMAX.

Rapid Strike Sylveon VMAX.

and Single Strike Umbreon VMAX.

Trainers can also look forward to more strategic gameplay with the addition of Dragon-type Pokémon, such as Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX, arriving for the first time in the Sword & Shield Series.

Expansion features

Available in booster packs, special collections, and two versions of the Elite Trainer Box, the expansion includes:

15 Pokémon VMAX.

18 Pokémon V plus 33 full-art Pokémon V.

24 Trainer cards plus five full-art Supporter cards.

A new Special Energy card.

In addition, Trainers in the UK and Ireland can obtain a special code to receive a Dynamax Crystal in their Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. This will allow them to encounter and battle Gigantamax Duraludon in a Max Raid Battle. Codes will be available at GAME in the UK and at GameStop in Ireland from August 27 to September 27, 2021; online or in store (no purchase necessary and only while supplies last).

The Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies is out now.