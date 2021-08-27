Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield-Evolving Skies Expansion arrives

The Pokémon Company has announced the launch of the newest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies. The new cards are available at participating retailers around the world. You can see the launch trailer below:
With Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies, players will be able to enjoy fan-favorite Eevee and all of its Evolutions in the same set. Some Eevee Evolutions will have Battle Styles, including:
- Single Strike Flareon VMAX.
- Rapid Strike Vaporeon VMAX.
- Rapid Strike Sylveon VMAX.
- and Single Strike Umbreon VMAX.
Trainers can also look forward to more strategic gameplay with the addition of Dragon-type Pokémon, such as Rayquaza VMAX and Duraludon VMAX, arriving for the first time in the Sword & Shield Series.
Expansion features
Available in booster packs, special collections, and two versions of the Elite Trainer Box, the expansion includes:
- 15 Pokémon VMAX.
- 18 Pokémon V plus 33 full-art Pokémon V.
- 24 Trainer cards plus five full-art Supporter cards.
- A new Special Energy card.
In addition, Trainers in the UK and Ireland can obtain a special code to receive a Dynamax Crystal in their Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield game. This will allow them to encounter and battle Gigantamax Duraludon in a Max Raid Battle. Codes will be available at GAME in the UK and at GameStop in Ireland from August 27 to September 27, 2021; online or in store (no purchase necessary and only while supplies last).
The Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies is out now.