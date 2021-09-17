Overwatch 2 updates coming next week

For those eager for info on Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, there’ll be some special news coming to the Overwatch League Grand Finals. It has been rather quiet in terms of news for the highly anticipated sequel. Thankfully, fans won’t be waiting too much longer.

During the preshow and halftime event on September 25, Blizzard are set to unveil details on new hero reworks for Bastion and Sombra. There’ll also be a full breakdown of Bastion’s new look and how it ties into Overwatch 2’s design philosophy. Perhaps the coolest thing of all is the very first exhibition match of Overwatch 2. It’ll be played Overwatch League players at the event. The news was announced via Overwatch 2’s official Twitter page.