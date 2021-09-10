‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake’ announced for PS5 & PC

Aspyr, Lucasfilm Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. The game will be PlayStation 5 console exclusive at launch and for PC. It is being completely rebuilt from the ground up for a new generation of players to experience this legendary tale as never before.

You can watch the teaser trailer here:

Development of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is led by a newly created team composed of industry veterans at developer and publisher Aspyr, working in close collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have worked together in recent years to bring multiple classic Star Wars titles to modern platforms.

Aspyr co-founder Ted Staloch said:

“We’ve spent the past several years assembling the very best talent from across the industry to deliver a modern vision of this timeless Star Wars legend. As lifelong Star Wars fans with extensive experience working with many of its best games, we have the deepest love and admiration for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and cannot wait to share this amazing remake with the rest of the galaxy.”

About Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set around 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy. It introduces a new cast of heroes and villains in an epic struggle for the fate of the galaxy. The game is beloved by fans and has also been praised by critics. It is best known for its deeply engaging narrative, memorable characters, sense of immersion, discovery, and choice-based gameplay.